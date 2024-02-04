Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

