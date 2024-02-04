Argent Trust Co Has $10.24 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 59.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $756,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,499,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,200. The company has a market capitalization of $318.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

