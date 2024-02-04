Argent Trust Co Has $20.36 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.09. 7,937,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.