Argent Trust Co Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,820,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

