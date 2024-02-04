Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. 7,575,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.