Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $494,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.86. 2,180,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $393.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.54. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.