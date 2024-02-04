Argent Trust Co Sells 342 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

American Express stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

