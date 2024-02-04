Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.79. 11,487,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

