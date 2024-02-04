Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. 2,293,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a "sell" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

