Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 1.4%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 75,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 125,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Arizona Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.