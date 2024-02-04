Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

