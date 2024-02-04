ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 13,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.