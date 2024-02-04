Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Shares Up 2%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 29,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 62,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,662.39% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%.
Institutional Trading of Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Solar Technologies
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.