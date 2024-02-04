Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Shares Up 2%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 29,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 62,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,662.39% and a negative return on equity of 7,017.74%.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.