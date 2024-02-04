ASD Market Capitalization Tops $31.92 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $31.92 million and $2.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016450 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.64 or 1.00019776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011151 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00176403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04722059 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,416,684.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

