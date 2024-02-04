Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Decreased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Ashland accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.67% of Ashland worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

