ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $890.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $748.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $893.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

