Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.87

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and traded as low as $28.22. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 3,005 shares.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5116 per share. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

