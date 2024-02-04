ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATCO

Insider Transactions at ATCO

ATCO Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, with a total value of C$192,000.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Insiders bought a total of 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.99 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.