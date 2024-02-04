ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.71.
ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ATCO
Insider Transactions at ATCO
ATCO Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.99 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.