ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.26

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.26 and traded as high as C$39.32. ATCO shares last traded at C$39.32, with a volume of 21,200 shares.

ATCO Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.70.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

