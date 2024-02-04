Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.500-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$17.50 EPS.

Atkore Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $148.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 47.62%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 12,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atkore by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

