Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

