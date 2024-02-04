Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Up 6.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 14,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 79,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,823 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

