Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

