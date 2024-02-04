Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.