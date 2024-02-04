Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 5.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

