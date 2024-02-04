AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is NewEdge Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

View Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

AZO stock opened at $2,821.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,648.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,576.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,849.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.