Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $13.03 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.03 billion and approximately $331.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $35.48 or 0.00083244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,192,969 coins and its circulating supply is 367,160,059 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

