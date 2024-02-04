Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,552 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Down 2.5 %

NGG stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

