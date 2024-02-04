Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

