Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

