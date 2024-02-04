Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 36,000 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

