Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,084 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

