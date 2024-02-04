Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

