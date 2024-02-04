Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

