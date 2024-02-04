Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 320,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

