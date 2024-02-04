Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.