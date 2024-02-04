Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

