Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS ITA opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

