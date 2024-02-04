Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 156,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $692.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

