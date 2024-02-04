Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.