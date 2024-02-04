Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

