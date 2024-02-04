Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

