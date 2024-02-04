Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

