Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $185.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.19. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.