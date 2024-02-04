Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.90% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

