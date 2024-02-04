Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,344 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.30 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

