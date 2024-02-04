Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $148.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

