Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

