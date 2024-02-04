Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,470 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $71.51 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

