Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Azenta Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.20 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

