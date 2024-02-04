AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.90. 233,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 206,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

